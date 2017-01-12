Are You Sitting Down For Joseph Fiennes As Michael Jackson? [Video]

People are pissed.

You see, Urban Myths is an upcoming Sky Arts comedy series that takes a tongue-in-cheek exploration of some of the more random urban legends that have been linked to celebrities over the years.

Actors in the series include Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan, Rupert Grint as ‘Hitler’s Friend’, Brian Cox as Marlon Brando and Stockard Channing as Elizabeth Taylor.

They seem like the perfect fit – until you get wind that the role of Michael Jackson is played by none other than Joseph Fiennes.

Wait, what? Isn’t Fiennes white?

He sure is, fam, and his daughter, Paris Jackson, is not impressed after watching the first snippets of his impression in the series’ trailer:

But the backlash over the role already began last January when it was announced a white man would play the King of Pop, although Fiennes couldn’t understand why people were up in arms because it wasn’t a biopic, explained Billboard:

The decision with the casting and the producers — I wrangled with it, I was confused and shocked at what might come my way. And I knew the sensitivity, especially to Michael’s fans and to Michael’s family. It doesn’t negate who he was.

So, you ready to see what all the fuss is about? Here we go:

Sorry, would you like to see that one more time?

Yeah…

The two, along with Marlon Brando, tell the story of a fabled road trip the three real-life stars took following the 9/11 terror attacks.

Only in the UK.

[source:billboard]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

