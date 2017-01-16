Aregbesola at prayers for Akande; describes him as one of the pillars upholding Nigeria
The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday lauded the sterling contributions of the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Adebisi Akande, to national development. He described him as one of the pillars that uphold the nation and the progressives in the country. Aregbesola made the statement while addressing the participants at a special prayer session marking the 78th birthday of Chief Akande, in Ila-Orangun.
