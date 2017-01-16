Aregbesola at prayers for Akande; describes him as one of the pillars upholding Nigeria

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday lauded the sterling contributions of the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Adebisi Akande, to national development. He described him as one of the pillars that uphold the nation and the progressives in the country. Aregbesola made the statement while addressing the participants at a special prayer session marking the 78th birthday of Chief Akande, in Ila-Orangun.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

