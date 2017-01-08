Aregbesola claims readiness to finish 25 year’s work in eight

The Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment and determination to achieve 25 year’s accomplishment within eight years.

Aregbesola who has barely two years left to the end of his tenure, gave the assurance at the weekend while receiving the leadership of Methodist Church of Nigeria, at the Government House, Osogbo.

He said his administration has been working round the clock towards reviving the state’s economy, as well as positioning the state among the most economically viable states in the country.

Aregbesola said his government, since inception in 2010, has been threading the path of economic reinvigoration, which according to him has helped the state to record unprecedented feats in the last six years.

Describing his emergence as governor as the regaining of “hope” that had already been lost, Aregbesola said, “Coming to Osun has given birth to socio-economic prosperity and political stability.”

Affirming his belief in the efficacy of prayers, Aregbesola attributed some of the achievements made by his government to unflinching support received from religious leaders, adding that the country has reached a stage where prayers and supplication are indispensable to facilitate quick survival.

“I am a product of prayers. I believe strongly in the efficacy of prayers. That is why our administration has been growing from strength to strength. As we all know, the present economic situation has challenged each and everyone on the need to move closer to God, and to support the country with prayers as well.

“We must all pray vehemently to rescue our nation from the current socio-economic, religious, cultural and political unrest,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Archbishop of Ilesa Arch-diocese of the church, Most Reverend Amos Akindeko, eulogised Aregbesola for always placing God first in all he does.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

