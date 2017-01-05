Aregbesola congratulates Buhari, Armed Forces over defeat of Boko Haram

•Donates N10m, new bus to Legions Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun on Thursday saluted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Armed Forces of Nigeria over the defeat of insurgents in the country. Aregbesola, while speaking at the 2017 Launch of Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem at the Government House in Osogbo, regretted that the country suffered untold carnage while official corruption also bedeviled the battle against insurgents before the advent of the All Progressives Congress government at the centre. The Governor donated a sum of N10m in launch of the emblem and also promised to give a brand new bus for the comfort of members of the legions in the state.

