Aregbesola Congratulates PMB, Armed Forces Over Defeat Of Boko Haram

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday saluted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Armed Forces of Nigeria over the defeat of insurgents in the country.

Aregbesola, while speaking at the 2017 Launch of Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem at the Government House in Osogbo, regretted that the country suffered untold carnage while official corruption also bedeviled the battle against insurgents before the advent of the All Progressives Congress government at the centre.

The Governor who donated a sum of N10m to launch the emblem also promised to give a brand new bus for the comfort of members of the legions in the state.

While recalling what Nigeria went through while the Boko Haram held sway, Aregbesola said it was pathetic that the North Eastern part of Nigeria came under Boko Haram with the most horrendous cases of killings, maiming and intimidations.

He said, “We have received good news of the routing of the insurgents at Sambisa forest and the destruction of their base by the Nigerian armed forces.

“Our soldiers, airmen and women and the officers of the various security agencies involved in this campaign have performed admirably, gallantly and heroically in the defence of our territorial integrity and pride as a nation and people.

“To be able to appreciate this, we must remember that large swaths of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States were seized by insurgents and their satanic flag firmly planted on these territories, with their macabre style of administration established therein.

“Thousands of our dear citizens have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced while property, running into billions, including farms and animals destroyed. All social and economic activities were paralysed.

“Beyond these states, these criminals make daring raids and carry out murderous operation in many parts of the North, leaving behind a trail of blood, sorrow and destruction.”

Saluting the courage of the fallen heroes, Aregbesola said they have laid down their lives.

He also recalled how certain political leaders and their military collaborators fleeced the country of funds meant for the prosecution of the battle against Boko Haram.

Aregbesola said President Buhari’s diplomatic shuttles shortly after assuming office in 2015 paid off adding that the requests for cooperation by the neighboring countries by Buhari showed a huge understanding of what the problem of insurgency required.

Earlier in his welcome address Deputy Commandant GeneraI and chairman Nigerian Legion state of Osun Commander Alimi Isamotu, expressed appreciation to the Governor for numerous assistance to the legion and the provision of uniform for the Commander.

