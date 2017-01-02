Aregbesola, Dickson, call for hard work, patience in 2017

Governor Rauf Aregbesola yesterday called on Nigerians to embrace hard work to earn money and create wealth, as dependency on oil revenue was no longer visible.

He made the call in his 2017 New Year broadcast to the people of the state in Osogbo.

He said “it is clear to us all that there is no free money again; no one should be under any illusion about this.

“Oil price doesn’t look like it will pike up very soon as we had in the past; even if it will, we may never find ourselves in a position of dependency again.

“If oil windfall should come, it should go into special projects and savings for the future. The way to go therefore is that we should work hard and earn our own money.

“We should develop the capacity to create wealth from which we provide jobs and generate revenue to take care of ourselves.’’

The governor, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said “2016 came with huge trials, travails and tests for the state.

In Bayelsa, Governor Seriake Dickson applauded the people of the state for their support and encouragement to his administration.

The governor in his New Year message, attributed his administration’s achievements to divine grace of God and love of the people.

He also expressed appreciation to the state’s workforce “for their extreme show of understanding, especially with dwindling resources.’’

Dickson encouraged the organised labour and the entire people of the state to continue to work with the government in the New Year.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

