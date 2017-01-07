Aregbesola Renames Prime FC
The Rauf Aregbesola led state government announced on Friday the renaming of Price FC of Osogbo to Osun United FC. The government said in a statement that the renaming was to give the club a state identity. “The National League side — Prime Football Club — has officially been renamed Osun United FC by their…
