Aregbesola Renames Prime FC

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The Rauf Aregbesola led state government announced on Friday the renaming of Price FC of Osogbo to Osun United FC. The government said in a statement that the renaming was to give the club a state identity. “The National League side — Prime Football Club — has officially been renamed Osun United FC by their…

