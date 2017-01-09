Aremu Asks Ajaero, Others to Return to NLC

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Former Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and now Vice President of Industrial Global Union, Issa Aremu, yesterday asked the aggrieved labour leaders that formed the United Labour Congress (ULC) to retrace their steps.

He asked the ULC’s masterminds to return to the fold of the NLC and join hands with its leadership to find solution to whatever is the problem with the union.

Aremu disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the celebration of his 56th birthday and launch of a book: ‘Reflections On Good Governance and Development,’ he authored.

He said: “It is never too late to return to one labour movement.

“Let us bring our grievances to the table and resolve our differences. I am not a party to ULC, but NLC.”

On the war of words between some Nigerian leaders, Aremu noted: “Nigeria cannot develop with the ruling elite engaging in war of attrition on issues bordering on personal issues.

He cited such wars of attrition to include the ones between ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; and Senator Shehu Sani and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

Instead, Aremu said the ruling elite should disagree on progressive national issues to bring about best policy formulation for the good of Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said there are great lessons that Nigerians could learn from the book.

Oloyede was represented by Justice Mustapha Akanbi as the chairman of the occasion.

