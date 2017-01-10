Pages Navigation Menu

Arese Ugwu, Dami Elebe, Mr. Eazi, Kelechi Iheanacho & More! See YNaija’s List for ‘The New Establishment’ 2017

Posted on Jan 10, 2017

Every year, Y!/YNaija.com, the online newspaper for young Nigerians “scouts the breadth of the country to uncover the freshest young people who are blossoming in spite of the odds that appear to be stacked against them”. The editorial board on Monday, announced ‘The New Establishment’ – an annual list of young Nigerians making defining moves towards […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

