Arik Air Condemns Passengers’ Attack on Its Staff and Property
Arik Air on Thursday lamented incessant attacks on its staff and property by some aggrieved passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The airline made this known in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Ola Adebanji. The airline staff and property were attacked by the passengers on Wednesday while its flight operations were disrupted […]
