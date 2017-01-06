Arik Air Condemns Passengers’ Attack on Its Staff and Property

Arik Air on Thursday lamented incessant attacks on its staff and property by some aggrieved passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The airline made this known in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Ola Adebanji. The airline staff and property were attacked by the passengers on Wednesday while its flight operations were disrupted […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

