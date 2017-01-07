Arik Air Passengers Stranded at Kaduna Airport Since Tuesday

Several passengers, including children, have been stranded at Kaduna International Airport since Tuesday, following the failure of Arik Air to airlift them as scheduled. Some of the disappointed passengers made the complaint to the Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, at the airport during the on-the-spot assessment of the facilities on ground. They lamented that […]

