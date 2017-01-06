ARIK AIR Reacts To Attack On Its Manager, Tells Full Story (Read!)

MyNaijaInfo.com

ARIK AIR REACTS TO ATTACK ON ITS MANAGER. Moments after the video showing angry passengers beating up an Arik Air Manager went viral, the management of Arik Air has reacted to the incident; Blaming the Federal Government for the Travails. Read the full story below: ALSO SEE: WATCH VIRAL VIDEO AS PASSENGERS BEAT UP ARIK AIR MANAGER Read Arik Airline Press Statement on attack by angry passengers on its manager Below: 1. On Wednesday, 4 January, 2017, our Lagos-New York JFK service which was to operate at 11:30 pm had to be rescheduled by 24 hours to operate at 11:30 pm on Thursday, 5 January, 2017 due to the shortage in supply of aviation fuel by the major fuel marketers. Our Lagos-Johannesburg service and Lagos- Accra service were also on ground awaiting fuel while the Lagos-New York service was standing by for fuel. Aviation fuel supply has been epileptic in the country over the past weeks where availability of stock and terms of service are not guaranteed on a consistent basis by the marketers. Arik Air pursued all possible options to source fuel for the international flights on 4 January, 2017 but when our Customer Service Manager at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, […]

The post ARIK AIR Reacts To Attack On Its Manager, Tells Full Story (Read!) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

