Arik Air vows legal action against ‘unruly’ passengers

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

Arik Air on Thursday lamented incessant attacks by some aggrieved passengers on its staff and property at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The airline made this known in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Ola Adebanji and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. The statement said the airline staff and property were attacked by the passengers on Wednesday while its flight operations were disrupted again on Thursday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

