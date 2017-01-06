Pages Navigation Menu

Arik Air yet to pay N6million NCAA fine

Arik Air is yet the pay the N6million fine imposed on the airline, for delay of passengers’ baggage last month. This was confirmed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday. The NCAA had also ordered Arik to pay $150 each to passengers, whose baggage were delayed on the London-Lagos route between December 2 […]

