Arjen Robben: “After The Arrival Of Ronaldo And Kaka, I Was Forced Out Of Real Madrid”

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben admits he felt he was taking a step back in his career when he moved to the Bundesliga in 2009.

“There had been contact with Bayern, but it was a difficult decision to take,” Robben told Dutch TV channel Fox Sports. “It was the most difficult decision of my life.

“Bayern were not one of Europe’s top teams back then, unlike today, and so it was a step backwards for me.”

” It was a bit of a weird summer with the return of Florentino Perez as president.

“And then all the new signings arrived.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso all came to Madrid for a huge amount of money.

“We were told that the club would be able to make some money on me if they sold me.

“But I initially did not want to leave. I had possibly my best pre-season ever, but I still did not get a chance, so I had to make a decision.”

“I went for Bayern Munich in the end, because the club did everything within their power to sign me. And the presence of Louis van Gaal obviously played a role as well.

“I am a real Bayern man now, I am into my eighth season here and I have become a part of this club.”

