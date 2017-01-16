Arjen Robben Signs One-year Contract Extension With Bayern Munich

Arjen Robben has signed a one-year contract extension with Bayern Munich

Robben, 32, sees his current deal run out this summer, with speculation rife that he could be on his way out of the club.

Robben signed for Bayern in 2009 from Real Madrid.

“I am happy that I will be playing another year at FC Bayern,” he told the club’s website. “The club is one of the best in the world and Munich has become a second home for me and my family. I want to continue to play at the top level and win as many titles as possible.

“Arjen is one of the best players in the world in his position,” said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“He’s played for us for almost eight years now and has become an important part of our club in this time. We’re delighted he’s going to pull on an FC Bayern shirt for a further year.”

Arjen Robben was part of the team that has won the 2013 Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup, a Uefa Super Cup, five Bundesliga titles and four German Cups.

He has so far scored 82 goals in 152 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich, 14 goals in 23 DFB Cup ties, and 21 goals in 53 Uefa Champions League matches.

Arguably his most important goal for Bayern Munich was the winner in the 2013 Uefa Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

The post Arjen Robben Signs One-year Contract Extension With Bayern Munich appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

