Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari hails Nigerian troops in Sambisa Forest, Liberia

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

buhari-jonathan-buratai

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the Nigerian troops currently battling Boko Haram sect in Sambisa forest as well as some troops on peacekeeping in Liberia. Buhari, who addressed the officers via separate video conferences on Sunday to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, enjoined the Nigerian troops to maintain the standard of discipline and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

