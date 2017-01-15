Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration 2017: IBB sues for national unity

Former Military President and elder statesman, General Ibrahim Babangida, has called for national unity, noting that “in our collective and individual resolves, we should keep Nigeria’s unity, irrespective of sectional, religious and cultural leanings”.

Speaking on the occasion of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations, Babangida expressed joy that this year’s celebration is coming at a time our armed forces are gaining more ground in the fight against insurgency.

In a statement by his media office, IBB said, “As we celebrate the Armed forces remembrance day, we should take a stock of our uniqueness and sacrifices by our men and women of the armed forces especially the fallen heroes that paid the supreme sacrifices of maintaining peace not only in our country but beyond the shores of Nigeria”.

Commending the military for containing Boko Haram terrorists, Babangida posited that recent events across the country on general insecurity and economic sabotage are a source of concern to every well-meaning Nigerian.

Meanwhile, Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed displeasure over the way and manner soldiers who fought for the peace, unity and progress of the country are neglected and pleaded for a special attention and support for them.

He made the passionate plea during the launching of the 2017 official launch/ sale of poppy to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Appeal Week, held at Government House, Minna.

Announcing a cash donation of N6million, on behalf of the state government and a personal donation of N250, 000, the governor directed all local government councils in the state to support legionnaires.

