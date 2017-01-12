Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Military To Close Roads In Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has informed members of the public, especially the motorists plying the Federal Secretarial Road, through Eagle Square, that there would be temporary closures of the road daily from 11 – 15 January 2017.

This action becomes necessary to enable hitch-free military rehearsals and subsequent event of Armed Forces Remembrance Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at National Arcade.

A statement by the Ag. director of Information, Brig-Gen Rabe Abubakar said during the period, alternative routes would be made available for motorists adding that diversions would be guided and supervised by security and relevant uniformed personnel to avoid logjam and unnecessary obstruction.

The statement said While regretting the temporary disruption of normal traffic flow on the road, the DHQ wishes to state that the rehearsals would only take place in the morning hours of the affected days and are billed to last for a short period daily.

The presence of the Armed Forces and other security agencies are for that purpose. Therefore, public should not panic.

Abubakar further said the grand finale of the Armed Force Remembrance Day Celebration activities will take place on Sunday, 15 January 2017 where the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, will lead other top government functionaries, including Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to lay wreaths at the National Arcade, Opposite Eagle Square, Abuja.

