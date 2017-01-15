Armed Forces Remembrance Day: This Year’s Celebration Unique, Says Information Commissioner

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has said that the celebration of this year’s Armed Forces remembrance day is very unique in view of the exploits of the military in the fight against Boko Haram.

Speaking during the grand finale of the ceremony held at the Cenotaph, Asaba, on Sunday, the Information Commissioner stated that the gains recorded by members of the armed forces is a devastating blow to the activities of insurgents who have been terrorizing some parts of the country for some time.

He noted that the routing of the insurgents from their stronghold, the sambisa forest, and the take over of the hitherto dreaded forest by the Nigerian armed forces is commendable.

The Commissioner for Information congratulated them for their bravery and urged them not to rest on their oars until the remnants of the terrorists are arrested and brought to book.

Mr. Ukah called on Nigerians to continue to support and, most especially, pray for members of the armed forces who risk their lives to ensure the protection of law abiding citizens.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the course of duty, in addition to good health and long life for serving and retired officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

