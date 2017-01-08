Pages Navigation Menu

Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Wike suggests better welfare package for the military

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has suggested a more comprehensive reward package for servicemen and legionnaires to encourage them to always make sacrifices for the country. Speaking during an Inter-Denominational Church Service to mark the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the First Baptist Church, Aggrey Road in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said the present day annual ritual for servicemen and legionnaires is not enough motivation. He said:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

