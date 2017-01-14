Armed hoodlums raid clergyman, Reverend Sisters in Delta

Girl, 15, Found Dead After Being Declared Missing, Man Jailed For Six Months For Stealing Palm Fruits

Barely two weeks after the robbery at the residence of a Bishop of the Anglican Communion in Oleh, (name withheld), Delta State, where items worth millions of Naira were carted away by armed hoodlums, a Catholic Church has also been attacked.

Though there were no casualties, the hoodlums were heavily armed with guns/cutlasses as they gained entrance into the Catholic lodge of the Reverend Sisters behind our Lady of Visitation Nursery and Primary School and allegedly held the security men at the gate at gun point that paved free way for their entrance to the lodge.

They robbed everybody of their phones and ordered them to lie on the floor while it lasted. Police Officers at the Oleh Police Division who did not want their names in print, confirmed that investigation was ongoing, adding no arrest had been made.

Meanwhile, tragedy struck in the early hours of Thursday morning in Erawha community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state when a 15-year old girl, Ese Arioyor was found dead two weeks after she was declared missing by her parents.

It was gathered that the girl left home on that fateful day to an undisclosed destination, only for her body to be discovered behind a dilapidated building.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

