Armed Hoolums Allegedly Rape Pregnant Woman, Rob Travelers In Delta

Rampaging armed hoodlums operating along Isa-Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Uku axis, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday allegedly raped a pregnant woman (name withheld) after robbing travelers including a middle-aged man (name withheld) of the sum of N100, 000 at gun point.

It was reliably gathered that armed hoodlums who operate on Isa-Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Uku/Abunedo axis, allegedly key siege around a popular drinking spot (name withheld) when they disguise as customers to rob unsuspecting real customers. Unconfirmed sources said the pregnant woman was allegedly raped by a four man armed hoodlums who waylaid her on her way home to Ubulu-Uku after pushing off the firewood on her head.

Although, the Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Aniamaka said he was not aware of the incident, describing it as a mere rumour, but the police in Ogwashi-Uku Police Division who did want their names in the print, said they received a report of alleged raped pregnant and robbery incident on Isa-Ogwashi-Uku/Ubulu-Uku/Abuedo axis and swung into action, only to for the hoodlums to have disappeared while the victim refused the police assistance.

While the Police Image Maker confirmed report of hoodlums terrorizing and robbing travelers on the axis, he assured that the police will bring them to book soonest..

A middle aged man (name withheld) who robbed by the hoodlums said: “I’m a staff of the Judiciary in Ogwashi-Uku and I had some money of the sum of N100, 000 when the hoodlums came in bike posed as commercial bike riders to take me to Ubulu-Uku, only for them with two bikes to rob me at gunpoint”.

Some pedestrian who did not want their names in the print told our reporter that during nightfall, some of the Okada riders disguise to rob unsuspecting pedestrian who often trek the axis to Ubulu-Uku or Ogwashi-Uku community and called for collaborative efforts between the police and vigilante groups to curb the menace.

Two elders in Ubulu-Uku community, Mr. Andy Okolie and Chief Mordi Augustine, appealed to the security agents to redouble their efforts to ensure the hoodlums operating on the axis are tamed.

They said” “we suspect some of these bike riders who disguise to be committing the robbery and rape on the axis, and we want security agents to tame them and bring them to book”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

