Arms Deal: Women, youths besiege EFCC demand Fayose’s probe

Says Immunity Not As Sacred As Human Lives

Angry women yesterday besieged the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to demand the immediate probe and prosecution of the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose over his involvement in the arms probe deal.

The group said although the Governor enjoys immunity, such shouldn’t apply to human lives.

The angry protesters under the banner of Patriotic Mothers without borders also urged President Buhari to intensify the anti corruption campaign. They said no Nigerian must be spared in the ongoing war.

Carrying various placards with inscriptions such as Fayose must go, he can’t continue to enjoy immunity, he should be treated like Sambo Dasuki among others, the group said the EFCC should be up and doing.

The leader of the group, Nnnenna Jideofor, said, “Fayose and his accomplices have blood on their hands in addition to stealing public funds. They took part in stealing the money meant for buying arms to fight Boko Haram. His collaborators, former minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Iyiola Omisore and others have returned some money. The gravity of this crime does not permit that we wait indefinitely for Fayose to leave office. He would have finished spending his loot by then.”

“Last year, the EFCC did the right thing when it froze his account with Zenith bank even though some laughable court ruling later unfroze the account. God will visit judgment on corrupt judges that deliver ruling for a bribe but it is the task of the EFCC to fish them out for punishment,” she said.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwagaren, and a staff of the commission, Umaru Mohammed, who received the letter of petition on behalf of the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu promised to follow it up and ensure that justice is done.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

