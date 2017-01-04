Army Bars Soldiers From Posting Photos, Videos Of Operations On Social Media

The Nigerian army has prohibited soldiers from posting pictures and videos of their operations on social media platforms. The Lieutenant-General and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Mechanized Army in Kaduna, Adeniyi Oyebade, on Tuesday gave this directive while representing the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, at the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion …

The post Army Bars Soldiers From Posting Photos, Videos Of Operations On Social Media appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

