The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of another Chbok Girl. According to Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE during investigation of arrested suspected Boko Haram terrorists discovered one of the abducted Chibok Schoolgirls, Rakiya Abubkar, with her six months’ old baby. He said from […]
Army confirms rescue of another Chibok girl
