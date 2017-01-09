Army denies killing 2000 youths in South-East

The Nigerian Army has refuted the allegation by the Campaign for Democracy (CD) that no fewer than 2000 Igbo youths were killed under the guise of rules of engagement between August 2015 and August 2016.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Col. Sagir Musa, denied the allegation in a statement in Awka yesterday.

The military said it has investigated these allegations of rights violations and the results showed that the claim was false, malicious and should therefore, be ignored.

The CD also had called on the United Nations, (UN), the International Criminal Court, (ICC) and the United States to take notes of such man’s inhumanity to man being meted to defenseless Nigerians, especially the pro-Biafran groups.

According to Musa: “It is the same position that this rejoinder has soundly adopted.”

The statement said in part: “The attention of Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has again been drawn to an unjustified and over flogged accusation, this time, by the Campaign for Democracy (CD) of “Mass killings of Igbo Youths by the Nigerian Army.

“For emphasis and clarity, the Nigerian Army as an accountable, morally and professionally sound organisation had variously through its human rights desk at the army headquarters, painstakingly investigated allegations of rights violations and the results indicated specifically that this claim is false, malicious and should therefore, be ignored for the sake of Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

