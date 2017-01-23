Pages Navigation Menu

Army denies re-absorbing dismissed soldiers

The Nigerian Army has denied re-absorbing dismissed soldiers, saying it has no such plan. Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Monday, urged members of the public to discountenance “such false information.” He said the attention of the army had been drawn to the “false information circulating through WhatsApp and other social media platforms on […]

