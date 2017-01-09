Army Exposes Boko Haram’s New Tactics

The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be wary as suicide bombers have devised a new method of carrying out their nefarious acts. Col. Mustapha Anka, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, gave the advice in a statement on Monday. “This is to draw the attention of the general …

The post Army Exposes Boko Haram’s New Tactics appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

