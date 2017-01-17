Pages Navigation Menu

Army Fighter Jet Misfires, Kills Aid Workers, Civilians In Borno

The Nigerian Army has said a fighter jet misfired and shot some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), recording casualties. “So far, it is a little bit disturbing; death has occurred. There are casualties; there were deaths and injuries. “But on the actual number of casualties, we would get back …

The post Army Fighter Jet Misfires, Kills Aid Workers, Civilians In Borno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

