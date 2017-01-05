Army Finds Another Kidnapped Chibok School Girl

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman has announced that another Chibok schoolgirl has been found, one of the 219 stolen by Boko Haram insurgents on 14 April 2014. She was identified as Rakiya Abubakar. She has a six month old baby. She is the 23rd to be recovered so far, since the Buhari administration came into …

The post Army Finds Another Kidnapped Chibok School Girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

