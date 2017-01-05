Army Finds Another Kidnapped Chibok School Girl
Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman has announced that another Chibok schoolgirl has been found, one of the 219 stolen by Boko Haram insurgents on 14 April 2014. She was identified as Rakiya Abubakar. She has a six month old baby. She is the 23rd to be recovered so far, since the Buhari administration came into …
