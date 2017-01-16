Army frees 257 Boko Haram suspects in Borno – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Army frees 257 Boko Haram suspects in Borno
The Nation Newspaper
The Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Borno State was marked with the release of 257 suspected Boko Haram members arrested by the Army at the expansive Ramat Square, Maiduguri. Handing over the suspects to the Deputy Governor Usman Mamman …
