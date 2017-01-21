Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline — Gen Abubakar

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu, Major General Adamu Abubakar yesterday urged officers and soldiers of the 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Onitsha to uphold the core values of the Nigerian army in the discharge of their duties.

He reminded them that the Nigerian Army under the present leadership will not tolerate any act of professional misconduct from any officer and men and told them to conduct themselves in a manner that will not tarnish the image of the Army.

The GOC gave the warning during his working visit to units and formation under the 82 Division Enugu, and warned that they must not leave the barracks on uniform without clearance from appropriate authority otherwise, they will face disciplinary action.

He said, “The Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline and anybody apprehended for any act of indiscipline will be dealt with, you must keep people of good character as friends and not people who want to be your friends because you are a soldier.

