Army kill five suspected cultists in Rivers

FIVE suspected cultists were shot dead in the early hours of yesterday, in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government area of Rivers State by operatives of the Nigerian Army. Nigerian Pilot gathered that the hoodlums who are some of cult gangs that terrorise the area, were gunned down by operatives of the Nigerian Army […]

