Army kills 10 Boko Haram, Civil Defence arrests 2

Ten terrorists were at the weekend killed by the Military, while the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) arrested two suspected terrorists. However, three soldiers lost their lives in the battle, with 27 others sustaining injuries.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement in Maiduguri, said that the 10 terrorists were killed while repelling an attack by Boko Haram at Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

According to him, the operation was carried out with the assistance of the Nigerian Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance planes.

He said “the futile attack, launched by the terrorists group from the shores of the Lake Chad in the evening, lasted till midnight.

Usman said the troops recovered one Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) gun with 67 rounds ammunition, one AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds ammunition, and two AK-Rifle top covers.

“Others include, one rocket propelled grenade tube with three bombs, one rocket propelled grenade charger and smoke grenade, one hand held (HH) Motorola radio and antenna, one copy of Holy Qur’an and Boko Haram terrorists’ flag.

The suspected terrorists, Usman Al-Amin and Sanusi Ibrahim Bala in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Yahaya, were arrested at different locations within the Minna metropolis.

The duo was under surveillance for sometime by the undercover officers of the Corps before their eventual arrest. The statement said that one of the suspects, Al-Amin always pretended to be insane in the day time, but revert to his normal self at night, when he would call his members elsewhere.

Some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects were a table knife, memory card, sim card, flash drive, a dog chain and phones, which the command said are helping its investigation.

The statement quoted the state commandant, Phillip Ayuba as urging the general public to be vigilant as the sect members who were dislodged from the Sambisa Forest were desperately looking for refuge among the civilian population.

Meanwhile, the United States on Friday donated eight military-grade multi-purpose tents to the Nigeria Police Force to ensure quick restoration of civil authorities in communities liberated from Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

The Director of the U.S. International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Ms Rosalyn Wiese, presented the items to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, at a ceremony in Maiduguri.

“The tents are donated to the police because many areas have been ravaged by Boko Haram, many public buildings including police stations and barracks are still being rebuilt.”

She said that the U.S. planned to donate additional equipment and furniture to the police to ensure the restoration of civil authority in the North East.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

