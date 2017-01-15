Pages Navigation Menu

Army kills 13 suspected Boko Haram members in clearance operation

The Nigerian Army on Sunday disclosed that about 13 suspected Boko Haram members have been killed during clearance operations in Bomboshe and Sinbaya in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State. The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, revealed this in a statement in Maiduguri, adding that the operations were carried out on […]

