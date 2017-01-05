Army kills 5 suspected cultists in Rivers – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, has said five suspected cultists were shot dead in the early hours of yesterday during a fierce gun battle in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba Egbema Ndoni local government area. General Officer Commanding …
