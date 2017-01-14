Pages Navigation Menu

Army loses 3 soldiers, kill 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Jan 14, 2017

Nigeria army on Friday lost three soldiers to  Boko Haram insurgents and also killed 10 of the insurgents while repelling the terrorists attack in Kangarwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State. The Army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman disclosed this in a statement. Usman said that the operation was carried out with the assistance of […]

