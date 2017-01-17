Army Mistakenly Bombs Borno IDP Camp, Kills Two (Photo)

Borno: IDP Camp Bombed By Soldiers. A Nigerian military plane has mistakenly dropped a bomb inside the Rann IDP camp in Borno State in Kala-balge Local Government Area which caters for thousands of persons displaced by ‘wounded’ Boko Haram. See Full report. According to media reports, at least two people are feared dead from the incident and the injured included officials of the Doctors without Borders, MSF. The military spokesperson, Rabe Abubakar, a brigadier general, confirmed the incident but explained that it was an error that the military deeply regretted. ALSO READ: Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For UNIMAID Bombing, Threatens Buhari in New Video He explained that soldiers got information of movement of Boko Haram members and deployed ground troops and air cover to tackle the terrorists. It was the air support that mistakenly dropped the bomb, he said. Also, an International Red Cross, ICRC, helicopter has been deployed to the camp to evacuated the wounded to the various hospitals. The Theatre Commander of Nigerian forces in Borno, Lucky Irabor, a major general, also confirmed the attack at a press conference. “This morning today, we received reports about gathering of Boko Haram terrorists somewhere in Kala Balge Local Government area of […]

