Army not targeting anyone in Niger Delta, says defence spokesman
Guardian
The Director of Information Defence Headquarters, Brig-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, yesterday in Warri, Delta State said all the military operations in the Niger Delta are not to target anyone or group, but a fulfilment of the military constitutional duties …
