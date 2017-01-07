Army not targeting anyone in Niger Delta, says defence spokesman

The Director of Information Defence Headquarters, Brig-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, yesterday in Warri, Delta State said all the military operations in the Niger Delta are not to target anyone or group, but a fulfilment of the military constitutional duties.

Abubakar was responding to question by reporters on whether the search for former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, was still on.The defence spokesman said: “I don’t know Tompolo. I have nothing to do with him. If anybody decides not to follow the laws of the nation, then relevant government agencies may have job to do, because this country belongs to all of us and no individual or group can hold the nation to ransom.

“We are not targeting individual or group or community in the Niger Delta; we are here to bring peace to the region. We are not doing anything contrary to the constitution,î he stated.

Abubakar also said wanted Boko Haram leader, Ibrahim Shekau ìis immaterial to the military,” but what is important is that the military is targeting a group trying to destroy the country and is recording tremendous success in the battle against the insurgents.

He explained that he was on a national media tour to seek synergy and cooperation with the media as a key partner in the various operations the military is undertaking.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

