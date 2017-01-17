Army Offers N500,000 Cash Reward For Information On Suicide Bombers | Gives Phone Numbers

In an attempt to put an end to the nefarious activities of Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria, the Army is offering N500,000 reward for credible information that would lead to the arrest of would-be suicide bombers or their hideouts.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, a Brigadier General on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

The bounty placed by the Army is coming at a time when the influx of suicide bombings in the north-east; particularly in Maiduguri and Madagali area, have raised to within disturbing proportions.

Scores of people have been killed in the past few months by suicide bombers as the military continues the offensive against Boko Haram. The latest of such incident led to the death of the at least four people on Monday at the University of Maiduguri.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Army is offering a reward of the sum of N500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers,” the statement read. He said the cash offer by the Nigerian Army “is to further encourage law abiding citizens to actively join the war against terrorists and our collective security”.

Mr. Usman assured prospective informants that “all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon with despatch.”

The Army spokesman gave the following numbers and officers to be contacted in case of any vital information:-

Theatre Commander, Operations LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri- 09064823221. General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri- 09078599985. Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri-08022375305 Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576. Commander, 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp) Director, Army Public Relations, Abuja-07080217992. Commander, 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.

The army had about three years ago promised a N50 million reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The post Army Offers N500,000 Cash Reward For Information On Suicide Bombers | Gives Phone Numbers appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

