Army offers N500K reward to whistleblowers over info on suicide bombers, gives contact numbers

The Nigerian army, Tuesday, offered some whistle-blowers a whopping sum of N500,000 as reward for providing information about suicide bombers.

The army offered the reward to the whistle-blowers for providing the information that led to the killing of the third suicide bomber in the University of Maiduguri blast that killed a professor of veterinary medicine and four others.

Nigerian Army to give N500 000 cash reward for information on suicide bombers — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) 17 January 2017

The army also gave out phone numbers to be contacted by whistleblowers when such pieces of information are available.

The numbers are:

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri- 09064823221

Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri-08022375305

General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri-09078599985.

Others are: Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576

Commander 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp),

Director, Army Public Relations FCT-07080217992 and

Commander, 7 Div Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.

The post Army offers N500K reward to whistleblowers over info on suicide bombers, gives contact numbers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

