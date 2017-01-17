Army Only Captured Camp Zairo, Not Sambisa Forest – Ezekwesili

The convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), Oby Ezekwesili, has clarified that the Nigerian Army has not captured Sambisa Forest in Borno State contrary to widespread media reports.

Ezekwesili, who said the Sambisa forest was 18 times as large as Lagos State, disclosed that the capturing of Boko Haram stronghold, Camp Zairo, by the military in December 2016, was not the same as capturing the entire Sambisa forest.

She made this known after she joined a guided tour to captured areas of the forest, on the invitation of the Nigerian Government.

Ezekwesili tweeted on Tuesday via her handle @obyezekwesili: “The famous Camp Zairo in Sambisa? Well, it turns out that capturing Camp Zairo is NOT equal to capturing Sambisa. It is just a spot in there.”

