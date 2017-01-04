Army parades 10 repentant Boko Haram members, confirms arrrest of LG Chairman harbouring terrorists in Maiduguri
Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Leo Irabor on Wednesday, paraded ten Boko Haram suspects, who were said to have surrendered and handed themselves to the Nigerian military. The General said, the suspects, have undergone deradicalization process,adding that, although they have committed crimes against the Nigerian state, their willingness to surrender shows that they […]
Army parades 10 repentant Boko Haram members, confirms arrrest of LG Chairman harbouring terrorists in Maiduguri
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG