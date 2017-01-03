Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army presented fake Boko Haram flag to Buhari – PDP Youths

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Youth Frontier, has alleged that the Nigerian Army presented a “fake Boko Haram flag” to President Muhammadu Buhari recently. Recall that the Army recently presented a flag belonging to Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect to Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja. The flag alongside a Qur’an belonging […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Army presented fake Boko Haram flag to Buhari – PDP Youths

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.