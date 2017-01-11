Army Recovers Corpses of Soldiers, Officer Declared ‘MIA’ Last October

The corpses of 15 soldiers and 1 officer have been recovered by the Nigerian Army. The military personnel had been declared “Missing in Action” during an operation to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents from Gashigar Area in Borno on October 16, 2016. The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, disclosed this at […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

