Army recovers weapons, uniforms of slain policemen

The Nigerian Army says it has recovered one AK47 assault rifle and uniforms belonging to DSP Mohammed Alkali and his police orderly allegedly beheaded by cultists.

They were killed at Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local council of Rivers State during the December 10 re-run legislative elections.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkarim, disclosed this in the Rivers State capital yesterday, a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said.

Abdulkarim said troops from the division recovered the items during a raid on four militant camps and cultists’ hideouts in Ujju community near Omoku.

According to him, troops also recovered assorted types of arms and ammunitions stashed away by bandits in the area.

He said: “Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local council has over time witnessed criminal acts ranging from attacks on critical national infrastructure and brutal murder which affected economic activities of oil companies and citizens. The barbaric nature and manner of criminalities led the 6 Division to conduct a raid on December 31 on four suspected criminal camps located across the River, in Ujju community.

“In the raid, 6 Division troops in conjunction with Operation Delta Safe Special Boats Service and air component, engaged the suspected criminals in exchange of gunfire. Troops later arrested some suspects and recovered several weapons, ammunitions and uniforms, including uniforms and rifle belonging DSP Mohammed Alkali and his orderly, Sgt. Urukwu Nwachukwu.

“Our forces also recovered one AK47 rifle, two G3 rifles, five Double Barrel guns, two pistols, 31 empty AK47 magazines, 242 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

“Others are, 322 rounds of other ammunition calibres, bulletproof jackets, seven other police uniforms, 31 handsets, Automated Teller Machine Cards (ATM) and a First Aid box.”

Abdulkarim said the clean-up operation was in continuation of efforts by the division to recover weapons from cultists and militants who refused to embrace amnesty offered by the Rivers State government.

He said that in spite of the amnesty programme, armed groups had continued to terrorise residents in Omoku town.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

