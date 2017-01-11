Army redeploy 6 major generals, 5 brigadier generals in new shakeup

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-A new shakeup in the Nigerian Army has seen six major generals and five brigadier generals redeployed to various formations of the Army.

Also, the routine exercise which came barely four weeks after the promotion of some top officers, had two Captains and a major reassigned.

Although a secular to this effect was yet to be released publicly at press time, the document showed that the Chief of Staff, Tukur Buratai, gave his consent to it on Tuesday, this week.

The internal memo gave the name of one of the affected officers redeployed as Major General M.H. Garba, who was redeployed to the Department of Army Corps of Artillery from Army Headquarters’ Department of Military Secretary.

Mr. Garba, whose redeployment takes effect from January 16, 2016, also received the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

Also, the memo showed that Major General K.I. Abdulkarim, was transferred from Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters with effect from January 12, 2017, while Major Generals O.U. Obono was moved from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters from January 12, 2017.

Major General E.O. Udoh, was also moved from Defence Headquarters to the Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters from January 12, 2017 just as Major General I.O. Rabio was moved from Nigerian Army School of Signals to Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary from January 16, 2017.

In similar vein, Major General E.G. Whyte was transferred gfrom Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army School of Signals as the new commandant beginning January 12, 2017.

similarly, Brigadier General I.A. Adegboye was transferred from Defence Headquarters to 82 Division Garrison as commandant with effect from January 12, 2017 just as Brigadier General S.O. Olabanji moved from the Nigerian Army 3 Brigade Headquarters to Nigerian Army Amphibious Training School as commandant. He resumes his new posting on January 12, 2017.

Also, Brigadier General O.T. Akinjobi was moved from 82 Division Garrison to 3 Brigade Headquarters as the new commandant with effect from January 12, 2017;Brigadier General A. E. Attu was redeployed from the National Defence College to 9 Brigade as the new commandant with effect from January 12, 2017 and

Brigadier General S. Mohammed was ptransferred from 9 Brigade to Defence Headquarters as the Deputy Director of Land System from January 12, 2017.

The memo also showed that Major H.I. Mbe was appointed as the ADC to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai .

Also, Captain A.M. Dankabo was asked to stay put in the Chief of Army Staff’s office as L.O.; while Captain I.N. Garba will move from the Chief of Army Staff’s office to the Nigerian Defence Academy as an instructor.

