Army redeploys 11 Generals in shakeup

NIGERIAN Army has redeployed 11 Generals in what looks like a minor reorganisation of the Service. The 11 general include six Major Generals and five Brigadier Generals who were redeployed to various formations of the Army. Also affected in the new posting are two Captains and a Major. The exercise is coming barely a month […]

